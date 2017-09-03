1 dead after shooting on I-24 in Robertson County - WSMV Channel 4

1 dead after shooting on I-24 in Robertson County

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) -

A shooting took place on I-24 at mile marker 19 in Robertson County overnight.

The incident left three injured. Two were hospitalized and one has died.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 for updates.

