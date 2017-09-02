Right now, more than 90 Tennesseans are helping with rescue efforts in southeast Texas.

Nine swiftwater rescue teams made the 16 hour drive from Nashville to Rosenberg, Texas -- which initially served as a staging area.

Teams on the ground say this is unlike any water rescue they have been a part of - with long days, and short nights.

Today the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says they spent the day in Houston, near George Bush Park.

“Today has been a lot of going door to door, some of the homes have not evacuated,” said Lt. Mark Elrod. “Water has not receded to the state that they wish for it to at this point, so everyone is going in to give the people the opportunity to come out. The guys we come in contact with are staying in the second floor of their house because the first floor is still underwater.”

Elrod says this is their second day in the Houston area. He is not sure where they will be going tomorrow.

The teams are in Texas on an eight day deployment.

The plan right now is for the teams to demobilize and return to middle Tennessee either Thursday or Friday.

