Right now, more than 90 Tennesseans are helping with rescue efforts in southeast Texas. Nine swiftwater rescue teams made the 16 hour drive from Nashville to Rosenberg, Texas -- which initially served as a staging area.More >>
A Knoxville attorney says he is representing roughly 200 people who plan to file lawsuits against the U.S. Department of the Interior in connection to the November 2016 Sevier County wildfires. They are asking for compensation for losing their property -- and in some cases, losing the life of a loved one.More >>
Former MLB pitcher and World Series MVP Curt Schilling departed from Medfield, Massachusetts Friday afternoon with trailer of relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. He calls it "Operation Bullpen." However, when Schilling was nearing Mt. Juliet on I-40 westbound, his truck lost an axle and he was forced to pull over just outside of Nashville.More >>
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing man, Michael Odean Luna, 65.More >>
Michael Odean Luna, 65, of Wilson County was found dead in Old Hickory Lake Saturday afternoon after a Silver Alert was issued around 10:30 am.More >>
Franklin police are searching for a man charged with aggravated domestic assault after attacking his girlfriend Friday night. Corey Brown, 28, fled from police on foot after they arrived to a call to find Brown threatening his girlfriend with a crow bar.More >>
A man is in jail after pulling a BB gun during a road rage incident on I-40 on September 1.More >>
As loads of supplies go out to areas ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, there's also truckloads of something else coming in.More >>
Tennessee's attorney general is abandoning a planned legal challenge of a federal program offering a reprieve from deportation to thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as...More >>
A longtime favorite restaurant and food market near Belmont University will close its doors after the school purchased the property from the owners last week.More >>
Up and getting ready for work early Friday morning, Willie Dunlap had no idea anything was wrong downstairs.More >>
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >>
Salt Lake City police apologized Friday for arresting a nurse who, citing hospital policy, refused to let officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.More >>
A longtime favorite restaurant and food market near Belmont University will close its doors after the school purchased the property from the owners last week.More >>
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >>
According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of the greater Nashville area received as much as 8.88 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Pittsburgh zoo says a baby elephant that had a feeding tube inserted to help it gain weight has been euthanized.More >>
Maybe putting Harriet Tubman on the new $20 bill isn't a done deal after all.More >>
Event organizers decided to reschedule Friday's Live On The Green after flooding and storms hit Nashville on Thursday evening.More >>
As loads of supplies go out to areas ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, there's also truckloads of something else coming in.More >>
