Hundreds suing federal government for Gatlinburg wildfires

Fourteen people were killed in the wildfires last November. (WSMV)

A Knoxville attorney says he is representing roughly 200 people who plan to file lawsuits against the U.S. Department of the Interior in connection to the November 2016 Sevier County wildfires.

They are asking for compensation for losing their property -- and in some cases, losing the life of a loved one. Their case hinges what's called a lack of preparedness by the park.

Their lawyer believes it won't be hard to convince a judge to grant damages.

Attorney Sidney Gilreath says his clients have a strong case.

"We feel like that the federal government is responsible for letting the fire get out of hand and not managing it properly," he said.

So far, more than 70 have already been filed.

"They knew, and we can prove this, that there were extreme drought conditions at the time,” said Gilreath. “They knew that they were short on personnel and equipment because they put in a funding request in for extra personnel in November before this fire."

The National Park Service's after action report found that unprecedented conditions caused the fire to spread.

Gilreath says the claims add up to millions of dollars. He hopes to file all 200 claims by the next week or two.

