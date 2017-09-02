Curt Schilling breaks down near Nashville on his way to Houston

Former MLB pitcher and World Series MVP Curt Schilling departed from Medfield, Massachusetts Friday afternoon with a trailer of relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. He calls it "Operation Bullpen."

Final prep information pic.twitter.com/rEULrqGpsv — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) August 30, 2017

However, when Schilling was nearing Mt. Juliet on I-40 westbound, his truck lost an axle and he was forced to pull over just outside of Nashville.

Lost axle mile marker 228 I40 outside Nashville, working to get help https://t.co/l1stFc7S7h — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

Schilling live-tweeted and used Periscope to document his trailer trouble, and eventually acquired a new truck to help finish his journey to Houston. He had kind words for Tennessee, but asked for help in transferring the supplies form one trailer to another.

Got a 20 foot box truck and it's in its way! Need hands to offload! God Bless Tennessee baby! — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

Schilling was stuck on I-40 for about 3 hours before the new truck came. Schilling said the new truck was also a donation and that many people came to help transfer the supplies.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.