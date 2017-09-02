Curt Schilling breaks down near Nashville on his way to Houston - WSMV Channel 4

Curt Schilling breaks down near Nashville on his way to Houston

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

Former MLB pitcher and World Series MVP Curt Schilling departed from Medfield, Massachusetts Friday afternoon with a trailer of relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. He calls it "Operation Bullpen."

However, when Schilling was nearing Mt. Juliet on I-40 westbound, his truck lost an axle and he was forced to pull over just outside of Nashville.

Schilling live-tweeted and used Periscope to document his trailer trouble, and eventually acquired a new truck to help finish his journey to Houston. He had kind words for Tennessee, but asked for help in transferring the supplies form one trailer to another.

Schilling was stuck on I-40 for about 3 hours before the new truck came. Schilling said the new truck was also a donation and that many people came to help transfer the supplies.

