Franklin Police searching for domestic assault suspect

Franklin police are searching for a man charged with aggravated domestic assault after attacking his girlfriend Friday night.

Corey Brown, 28, fled from police on foot after they arrived to a call to find Brown threatening his girlfriend with a crow bar.

Officers responded to the call just before midnight Friday on Del Rio Pike. Individuals with knowledge of Brown's whereabouts are encourage to call the police.

Police are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Brown's capture.

