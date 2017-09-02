Titans reach 53-man roster

The Tennessee Titans waived the following players: CB Manny Abad, TE Jace Amaro, FB Joe Bacci (injured), DE Angelo Blackson, NT DeAngelo Brown, TE Jerome Cunningham, LS Ryan DiSalvo (injured), QB Tyler Ferguson, CB Demontre Hurst, WR Darius Jennings, S Denzel Johnson, RB Akeem Judd (injured), WR Jonathan Krause, WR KeVonn Mabon, T Tyler Marz, G Josue Matias, WR Tre McBride, T Steven Moore, RB Khalfani Muhammad, WR Giovanni Pascascio, T Jonah Pirsig, RB Brandon Radcliff, DE Cameron Robbins, T Brad Seaton, TE Tim Semisch, G Jake Simonich, CB Darrius Sims, CB D’Joun Smith, C Mark Spelman, LB Justin Staples, DE Jimmy Staten (injured), WR Eric Weems, NT Antwaun Woods.

Additionally, the team placed WR Tajae Sharpe and QB Alex Tanney on injured reserve.