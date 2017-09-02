Man jailed after road rage incident in Mt. Juliet

A man is in jail after pulling a BB gun during a road rage incident on I-40 on September 1.

The victim was reportedly traveling east on I-40 when an altercation occurred between him and people in another vehicle just before 6:00 p.m.

When the victim passed the other vehicle, the passenger, Jason Mangrum, 20, pointed a handgun toward the victim and showed him the side of the weapon.

Officers caught the suspect’s vehicle near Rutland Elementary before Mangrum was arrested.

After further investigation, two handguns were discovered in the car including the one displayed.

Mangrum was booked into the Wilson County Jail and charged with aggravated assault.

