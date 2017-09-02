Wilson County man found dead in Old Hickory Lake

Michael Odean Luna, 65, of Wilson County was found dead in Old Hickory Lake Saturday afternoon after a Silver Alert was issued around 10:30 am.

Police believe Luna's death was an accidental drowning. No foul play is suspected and they are handling it as a normal investigation.

Luna went missing Friday between 3 and 4pm with his boat at Cherokee Marina on Highway 109 North.

