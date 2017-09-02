Wilson County man found dead in Old Hickory Lake - WSMV Channel 4

Wilson County man found dead in Old Hickory Lake

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Michael Odean Luna, 65, of Wilson County was found dead in Old Hickory Lake Saturday afternoon after a Silver Alert was issued around 10:30 am.

Police believe Luna's death was an accidental drowning. No foul play is suspected and they are handling it as a normal investigation.

Luna went missing Friday between 3 and 4pm with his boat at Cherokee Marina on Highway 109 North.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.