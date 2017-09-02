Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson County man

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing man, Michael Odean Luna, 65.

Luna was last seen between 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. yesterday at his boat at Cherokee Marina on Highway 109 North.

Luna was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and black slip-on shoes. He is a white male, 6’1”, 190 pounds, with red hair with a beard and mustache, and brown eyes.

Luna does not have any known medical conditions.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.

