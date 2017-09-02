Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson County man

A man is in jail after pulling a BB gun during a road rage incident on I-40 on September 1.More >>
A man is in jail after pulling a BB gun during a road rage incident on I-40 on September 1.More >>
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing man, Michael Odean Luna, 65.More >>
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing man, Michael Odean Luna, 65.More >>
As loads of supplies go out to areas ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, there's also truckloads of something else coming in.More >>
As loads of supplies go out to areas ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, there's also truckloads of something else coming in.More >>
Tennessee's attorney general is abandoning a planned legal challenge of a federal program offering a reprieve from deportation to thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as...More >>
Tennessee's attorney general is abandoning a planned legal challenge of a federal program offering a reprieve from deportation to thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.More >>
A longtime favorite restaurant and food market near Belmont University will close its doors after the school purchased the property from the owners last week.More >>
A longtime favorite restaurant and food market near Belmont University will close its doors after the school purchased the property from the owners last week.More >>
Up and getting ready for work early Friday morning, Willie Dunlap had no idea anything was wrong downstairs.More >>
Up and getting ready for work early Friday morning, Willie Dunlap had no idea anything was wrong downstairs.More >>
According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of the greater Nashville area received as much as 8.88 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.More >>
According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of the greater Nashville area received as much as 8.88 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.More >>
A rising river washed away almost everything at an encampment off Edmondson Pike.More >>
A rising river washed away almost everything at an encampment off Edmondson Pike.More >>
Fire completely destroyed an Overton County hardware store after crews battled it for about seven hours Friday afternoon.More >>
Fire completely destroyed an Overton County hardware store after crews battled it for about seven hours Friday afternoon.More >>
Two Florida men were arrested Friday morning when Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers found approximately 20 pounds of marijuana in their car.More >>
Two Florida men were arrested Friday morning when Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers found approximately 20 pounds of marijuana in their car.More >>
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >>
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >>
A longtime favorite restaurant and food market near Belmont University will close its doors after the school purchased the property from the owners last week.More >>
A longtime favorite restaurant and food market near Belmont University will close its doors after the school purchased the property from the owners last week.More >>
Salt Lake City police apologized Friday for arresting a nurse who, citing hospital policy, refused to let officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.More >>
Salt Lake City police apologized Friday for arresting a nurse who, citing hospital policy, refused to let officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.More >>
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >>
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of the greater Nashville area received as much as 8.88 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.More >>
According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of the greater Nashville area received as much as 8.88 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.More >>
A Pittsburgh zoo says a baby elephant that had a feeding tube inserted to help it gain weight has been euthanized.More >>
A Pittsburgh zoo says a baby elephant that had a feeding tube inserted to help it gain weight has been euthanized.More >>
Maybe putting Harriet Tubman on the new $20 bill isn't a done deal after all.More >>
Maybe putting Harriet Tubman on the new $20 bill isn't a done deal after all.More >>
Irma was named as a tropical storm on Wednesday morning and by Thursday afternoon it had strengthened into a large Category 3 hurricane, with winds of 115 mph.More >>
Irma was named as a tropical storm on Wednesday morning and by Thursday afternoon it had strengthened into a large Category 3 hurricane, with winds of 115 mph.More >>
Fire completely destroyed an Overton County hardware store after crews battled it for about seven hours Friday afternoon.More >>
Fire completely destroyed an Overton County hardware store after crews battled it for about seven hours Friday afternoon.More >>