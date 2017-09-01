Hurricane Harvey dogs need your help

As loads of supplies go out to areas ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, there's also truckloads of something else coming in.

Rescue groups in Middle Tennessee are opening their doors to shelter dogs from Louisiana and Texas.

The shelters down south need to make room for the hundreds of dogs displaced by the floods.

The dogs have been through a lot in the last few days. Uprooted from their homes in Louisiana shelters, put on a bus, and driven hundreds of miles to a new home.

“They’ve been through storms. They've been through transport. They've gone from potentially being in homes to shelters to being in a van from 10 to 12 hours," said Jane Dukes with Big Fluffy Rescue.

They are in an unfamiliar place with an uncertain future.

“These dogs, whether it is from a hurricane, a tornado or being dumped on the side of the road, they all deserve that soft place to land and a forever home,” Dukes said.

Volunteers with Big Fluffy Dog Rescue are spending the holiday weekend driving back and forth to make sure all of these animals are safe.

“We do what we do because we love the dogs,” Dukes said.

Some of the dogs have special needs. And the weather, travel and close quarters have triggered some sickness.

"From the dogs being together, you can see a lot of upper respiratory infections all of the time,” said Dr. Brittney King, a veterinarian with Animal House.

Many of the dogs won't get better until they get into a new home with more space.

“We need people to step up and welcome them into their homes,” Dukes said.

Other shelters are also taking in Harvey hounds. Animal Rescue Corps in Lebanon will be taking in 150 dogs expected to arrive by six Saturday morning.

