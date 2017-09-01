Tennessee AG backs out of threatened immigration lawsuit

As loads of supplies go out to areas ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, there's also truckloads of something else coming in.More >>
As loads of supplies go out to areas ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, there's also truckloads of something else coming in.More >>
Tennessee's attorney general is abandoning a planned legal challenge of a federal program offering a reprieve from deportation to thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as...More >>
Tennessee's attorney general is abandoning a planned legal challenge of a federal program offering a reprieve from deportation to thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.More >>
A longtime favorite restaurant and food market near Belmont University will close its doors after the school purchased the property from the owners last week.More >>
A longtime favorite restaurant and food market near Belmont University will close its doors after the school purchased the property from the owners last week.More >>
Up and getting ready for work early Friday morning, Willie Dunlap had no idea anything was wrong downstairs.More >>
Up and getting ready for work early Friday morning, Willie Dunlap had no idea anything was wrong downstairs.More >>
According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of the greater Nashville area received as much as 8.88 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.More >>
According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of the greater Nashville area received as much as 8.88 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.More >>
A rising river washed away almost everything at an encampment off Edmondson Pike.More >>
A rising river washed away almost everything at an encampment off Edmondson Pike.More >>
Fire completely destroyed an Overton County hardware store after crews battled it for about seven hours Friday afternoon.More >>
Fire completely destroyed an Overton County hardware store after crews battled it for about seven hours Friday afternoon.More >>
Two Florida men were arrested Friday morning when Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers found approximately 20 pounds of marijuana in their car.More >>
Two Florida men were arrested Friday morning when Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers found approximately 20 pounds of marijuana in their car.More >>
Metro police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Nashville man in the parking lot of an Antioch apartment complex on Thursday.More >>
Metro police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Nashville man in the parking lot of an Antioch apartment complex on Thursday.More >>
Two people have been charged after eight pounds of black tar heroin were seized from a south Nashville apartment on Thursday.More >>
Two people have been charged after eight pounds of black tar heroin were seized from a south Nashville apartment on Thursday.More >>