Titans acquired defensive end David King from Chiefs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have acquired defensive end David King from the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

The teams announced the trade Friday night.

The 6-foot-4, 281-pound King has played 10 career NFL games with four starts in stints with Seattle and Kansas City, and he has 1 1/2 career sacks.

Now 27, King entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick by Philadelphia at No. 239 overall in 2013 out of Oklahoma.

