Belmont land purchase to close longtime restaurant

A longtime favorite restaurant and food market near Belmont University will close its doors after the school purchased the property from the owners last week.

When the International Market and Restaurant opened in 1975, it was simply an Asian grocery store.

“After we had a few items, they want to know what it tastes like or how to cook it. So it gave me the idea,” said Patti Myint, owner of the market.

Forty-two years later, Myint is closing the doors for good.

“I’d love to work forever, but the body is not supporting me,” she said. “Ms. Patti is over 70 years old and I still work like a little young child every day.”

It was that work ethic that customers say helped Myint and her husband develop loyal patrons. Many of them said they’re sad to see the restaurant close.

“Patti had told me she’s getting a little tired. So am I, so I understand,” said Dr. Frank Harrell, a longtime customer.

“It’s just life,” said Michael Payne, a longtime customer.

Coming over from Southeast Asia in the 1960s, the Myints built their business and purchased three other pieces of land around the restaurant. That land just sold to Belmont University for $6.5 million.

There is no word yet on the school’s plans for the property.

The school is allowing Myint to keep the restaurant open for two years before they have to close.

Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher issued the following statement:

While we don’t have any immediate plans for that area, I’m excited to see how we can use that corner of the campus in the coming years to serve our students.

