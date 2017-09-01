Fire destroys Livingston hardware store

A viewer submitted this photo of the fire at Winningham True Value. (Source: Rick Cross)

Fire completely destroyed an Overton County hardware store after crews battled it for about seven hours Friday afternoon.

According to the Livingston Fire Department, they were called to Winningham True Value Hardware on West Main Street around 12:15 p.m.

Workers found the fire in the store and went to get an extinguisher. By the time they returned, the fire had grown too much for them to put out, and they evacuated the store.

Crews arrived a few minutes later, and the store was half involved in flames. Chief Rocky Dial said he saw flames shooting 50 feet high through the roof.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about seven hours. The store was declared a total loss.

Everyone in the store got out safely, but Dial said a few firefighters had to be checked out after they got overheated.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

