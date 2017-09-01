Clarksville neighborhood floods; water gets waist-deep in family's home

Up and getting ready for work early Friday morning, Willie Dunlap had no idea anything was wrong downstairs.

"I came out to the basement and the water was on the second level of the steps," Dunlap said. "I feel hurt, very upset by this. Everything I got downstairs is gone, thousands of dollars."

In 20 years of living on Clarksville's Powell Road, Dunlap said he's never seen this level of flooding around his home.

"I called my home owners' insurance," he said. "I ain't got no flood insurance on my home, so they can't do nothing."

"Look here at my big screen," Dunlap continued, wading through waist deep water and holding up a flat screen TV. "Shot. No good. I've never seen this. Never, never in my life. Air conditioning's just shot."

The view from Dunlap's back porch shows the flooding reaching his house and several neighbors. He said his wife's car is submerged in water in the garage, while his own car is also ruined in the driveway.

Across the road, a vehicle is submerged in water on the property of a new subdivision under construction. At its highest point Friday morning, video the Dunlaps captured showed water covering the road between the new subdivision property and the Dunlaps' home. Montgomery County Emergency Management crews have been there and are looking into the reason the area flooded so much.

Trying to salvage some of his wife's things from the basement, Dunlap said they have to find a place to stay until they figure out what to do next.

"We don't have no choice at all," he said.

Dunlap said his auto insurance has given them two cars to use temporarily, but that's the only help they have now.

