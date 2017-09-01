THP busts two men for 20 pounds of marijuana in Van Buren County

Herbert Torres, 23, was riding as a passenger when he was pulled over. (Source: Van Buren County Sheriff's Dept.)

Aaron Cortina, 24, was driving the car when it was pulled over. (Source: Van Buren County Sheriff's Dept.)

Trp. Ballew (left) and Sgt. Jones stand with the contraband that was found. (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

About 20 lbs. of marijuana were found in suitcases in the rental car. (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

Two Florida men were arrested Friday morning when Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers found approximately 20 pounds of marijuana in their car.

According to the THP, Sgt. Jimmy Jones and Trp. Kevin Ballew made a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 30 in Van Buren County.

Aaron Cortina, 24, and Herbert D. Torres, 23, both of Palm Bay, Florida, were in a rented Nissan Altima coming from Ohio to Florida when they were pulled over.

THP said the two became nervous and agitated when a Warren County Deputy K9 smelled something in the vehicle.

A search found two suitcases in the trunk, filled with marijuana. It weighed about 20 pounds in total.

Both men were arrested and the drugs were seized. They were charged with possession of marijuana for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for both men sits at $100,000.

