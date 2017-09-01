Police investigate shooting outside Antioch apartments

Kevion Tate was killed in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Nashville man in the parking lot of an Antioch apartment complex on Thursday.

Witnesses told police they heard several shots and saw multiple vehicles leaving the parking lot of the Hickory Trace Apartments around 5:15 p.m.

Kevion Tate, 18, was found on the pavement and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Police believe the shooting may be drug-related.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

