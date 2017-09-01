2 charged in south Nashville heroin bust - WSMV Channel 4

2 charged in south Nashville heroin bust

Posted: Updated:
Alejandro Larcia-Montes (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Alejandro Larcia-Montes (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Tantiana Gonzalez-Sardo (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Tantiana Gonzalez-Sardo (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Heroin and cash were seized from the apartment. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Heroin and cash were seized from the apartment. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Two people have been charged after eight pounds of black tar heroin were seized from a south Nashville apartment on Thursday.

Investigators identified an apartment in the 500 block of McMurray Drive as the base of heroin sales in the area.

During a search of the apartment, police recovered the heroin valued at $250,000 and $7,500 in cash.

Police identified 23-year-old Alejandro Larcia-Montes as the suspect accused of delivering heroin to multiple locations in Nashville. He was arrested and charged with five counts of selling heroin and unlawful heroin possession.

His girlfriend, 36-year-old Tantiana Gonzales-Sardo, is also charged with unlawful heroin possession.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.