2 charged in south Nashville heroin bust

Heroin and cash were seized from the apartment. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Two people have been charged after eight pounds of black tar heroin were seized from a south Nashville apartment on Thursday.

Investigators identified an apartment in the 500 block of McMurray Drive as the base of heroin sales in the area.

During a search of the apartment, police recovered the heroin valued at $250,000 and $7,500 in cash.

Police identified 23-year-old Alejandro Larcia-Montes as the suspect accused of delivering heroin to multiple locations in Nashville. He was arrested and charged with five counts of selling heroin and unlawful heroin possession.

His girlfriend, 36-year-old Tantiana Gonzales-Sardo, is also charged with unlawful heroin possession.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.