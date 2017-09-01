TBI Most Wanted suspect arrested in New Orleans

Makayla Stilwell is still wanted in this case. (Source: TBI)

A man on the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list has been arrested in Louisiana.

Jarret Heitmann, 25, was wanted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s office and the TBI to face several charges, including attempted second degree murder and especially aggravated robbery, in a shooting incident in Kingsport on June 20.

Heitmann will also face an aggravated kidnapping charged in Hawkins County.

His girlfriend, Makayla Stilwell, is also wanted in this case. She is not yet in custody.

Heitmann was arrested on Thursday morning by New Orleans police for shoplifting. He is being held in the Orleans Parish Jail.

Anyone with information on Stilwell’s whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.