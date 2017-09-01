Victim describes flooding at south Nashville encampment

A rising river washed away almost everything at an encampment off Edmondson Pike near Nolensville Road.

Marty Holt lost everything he owned.

“Clothes, shoes, sleeping bags, tents, blankets,” Holt said. “Everything I put in a tent was gone.”

Holt spent the night at a Red Cross shelter on Whites Creek Pike. He said he’s lucky to be alive.

“We were asleep. A guy said, ‘We’ve got five feet ‘til it comes up to the bank.’ It started raining again. It just came, whoosh, like a wave,” he said.

Holt watched his tent float away. Debris and floating logs pummeled him.

“They were just smashing me – boom, boom, boom – from the waves going sideways in the water,” Holt said.

They were able to make it to the road where police and firefighters put them on a bus to shelter.

“It was a real bad experience,” Holt said.

The Red Cross will put people up for an undetermined amount of time. After that, Holt doesn’t know.

“I lost everything. It’s going to be hard,” he said.

