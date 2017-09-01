Residents of Goodlettsville RV park escape flooding just in time

News 4 spoke with homeowners who had to evacuate along Monticello Avenue in Goodlettsville. (9/1/17)

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey arrived in Middle Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, bringing heavy rains and potential flooding.

According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of the greater Nashville area received as much as 8.88 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.

Whites Creek in Nashville was one of the areas most affected by flooding. (WSMV)

Several people woke up to find their RVs had flooded. (WSMV)

A News 4 viewer sent in this photo of the flooding at the resort. (WSMV)

Dozens of people in Goodlettsville had to evacuate after their campground was flooded with 5 feet of water.

About 90 percent of the Grand Ole RV Resort was underwater overnight.

The fast-moving water sent dozens of people scrambling, worried they'd be swept away.

"I'd say just about 20 minutes or so, it was all the way up to this door and that's when we bailed out. We said we got to go," said Ervin Hager, who lives at the resort.

With only minutes to spare, Hager and his wife waded through waist-high water up to higher ground.

"It was scary. I mean, it was tough because of all this electric around here. I mean, I was not thrilled about getting in the water," he said.

The couple lives at the Goodlettsville campground. Their home is now destroyed.

"You've seen this on TV in Houston, and you don't know if it's gonna happen to you or not," said Della Hager.

About 10 miles across town in Joelton, other homeowners were evacuating.

"I get up out of bed, and I'm in water up to my knees. My wife, she's in the front room, her hospital bed. She's on hospice, and I take care of her ... water was up to her bed," said Richard Williams.

Williams and his wife had to evacuate their Lewis Street apartment. She's now in the hospital.

"Man, it was scary. Lucky my neighbors knocked on my door," Williams said.

Stop in any Midstate town, and you'll hear a similar story of destruction, devastation and resilience.

"At 3:45, I heard the rain, and I came out here, and it was, you know, a big red blob on the radar, and I just laid on my horn to get everybody awake," said Matt Taliaferro, whose yard flooded.

The Hagers say despite their horrifying experience, they call themselves fortunate.

"I'm just thankful that we just got out just in time because the way it was moving this other stuff, you never know," said Ervin Hager.

