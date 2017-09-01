Chef Andy Little's Fresh Mozzarella, Peaches, Verbena, Basil and Nasturtium Toast

Fresh Mozzarella, Peaches, Verbena, Basil and Nasturtium Toast
Courtesy of Chef Andy Little | Nashville, Tennessee
Ingredients
· 1 ball of mozzarella
· 2 cups of pickled red beet liquid from canned pickled red beets
· 2 fresh peaches
· Lemon verbena, up to you!
· Garden basil, up to you!
· Nasturtium leaves, up to you!
· Lime zest
· Saba (or balsamic vinegar), to drizzle
· Toasted sourdough
Directions
1. Drop the mozzarella into the pickled red beet liquid until fully stained purple.
2. Take one peach, cut out the pit and puree in a blender with a sprinkle of salt and pepper until smooth. Chill and reserve. While pureeing, cut other peach into slices.
3. Wash and dry all herbs and flowers.
4. Toast bread and assemble.