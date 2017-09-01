Chef Andy Little's Fresh Mozzarella, Peaches, Verbena, Basil and - WSMV Channel 4

Chef Andy Little's Fresh Mozzarella, Peaches, Verbena, Basil and Nasturtium Toast

Fresh Mozzarella, Peaches, Verbena, Basil and Nasturtium Toast
Courtesy of Chef Andy Little | Nashville, Tennessee

Ingredients
·    1 ball of mozzarella
·    2 cups of pickled red beet liquid from canned pickled red beets
·    2 fresh peaches
·    Lemon verbena, up to you!
·    Garden basil, up to you!
·    Nasturtium leaves, up to you!
·    Lime zest
·    Saba (or balsamic vinegar), to drizzle
·    Toasted sourdough

Directions
1.    Drop the mozzarella into the pickled red beet liquid until fully stained purple.
2.    Take one peach, cut out the pit and puree in a blender with a sprinkle of salt and pepper until smooth. Chill and reserve. While pureeing, cut other peach into slices.
3.    Wash and dry all herbs and flowers.
4.    Toast bread and assemble.

