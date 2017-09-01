Homeowners cleaning up flooding damage after night of storms

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey arrived in Middle Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, bringing heavy rains and potential flooding.

According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of the greater Nashville area received as much as 8.88 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.

Whites Creek in Nashville was one of the areas most affected by flooding. (WSMV)

A homeowner on Buena Vista Pike is cleaning up after the flooding. (WSMV)

The floodwaters have mostly receded around Davidson County, but dozens of people are now left cleaning up water damage inside their homes.

Parts of Nashville, especially in the areas around Whites Creek, received nearly 12 inches of rain in just 12 hours.

One house on West Hamilton Avenue was completely surrounded by water by 5 a.m. The water has since receded.

A homeowner on Buena Vista Pike had extensive flood damage on the first floor of his home.

Many of the victims of Friday's flooding have dealt with this in the past, especially those whose properties back up to Whites Creek.

"We moved here in 1991. We lived here 18 years before it flooded the first time, now it's flooded six times since then," said homeowner Frank Wallace.

Wallace said he has flood insurance, but he's also hoping to get some help from FEMA. He said he can't sell his house because no one wants to buy it with the flood risk.

These pics were taken 30 min apart on west Hamilton Ave near whites creek. Water is receding @WSMV pic.twitter.com/ePxCzfEtCb — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) September 1, 2017

Whites Creek still very swollen this morning @WSMV pic.twitter.com/j6clhMFYl9 — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) September 1, 2017

Heavy flood damage inside this home on Buena Vista Pk. Homeowner now has to file claim with FEMA @WSMV pic.twitter.com/fujsanIKIZ — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) September 1, 2017

