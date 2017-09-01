Homeowners cleaning up flooding damage after night of storms - WSMV Channel 4

Homeowners cleaning up flooding damage after night of storms

A homeowner on Buena Vista Pike is cleaning up after the flooding. (WSMV) A homeowner on Buena Vista Pike is cleaning up after the flooding. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The floodwaters have mostly receded around Davidson County, but dozens of people are now left cleaning up water damage inside their homes.

Parts of Nashville, especially in the areas around Whites Creek, received nearly 12 inches of rain in just 12 hours.

One house on West Hamilton Avenue was completely surrounded by water by 5 a.m. The water has since receded.

A homeowner on Buena Vista Pike had extensive flood damage on the first floor of his home.

Many of the victims of Friday's flooding have dealt with this in the past, especially those whose properties back up to Whites Creek.

"We moved here in 1991. We lived here 18 years before it flooded the first time, now it's flooded six times since then," said homeowner Frank Wallace.

Wallace said he has flood insurance, but he's also hoping to get some help from FEMA. He said he can't sell his house because no one wants to buy it with the flood risk.

