Dozens of protesters gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday asking for the removal of the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.

Dozens of protesters gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday asking for the removal of the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.

The bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest is currently on display at the Tennessee State Capitol. (WSMV)

The bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest is currently on display at the Tennessee State Capitol. (WSMV)

Following controversy over the Confederate flag at the Capitol in South Carolina, Gov. Bill Haslam has spoken on a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest at the Tennessee Capitol.

Following controversy over the Confederate flag at the Capitol in South Carolina, Gov. Bill Haslam has spoken on a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest at the Tennessee Capitol.

Gov. Haslam says Nathan Bedford Forrest bust may not stay at Capitol

Gov. Haslam says Nathan Bedford Forrest bust may not stay at Capitol

Motion to remove Forrest bust from TN Capitol fails in panel hearing

A bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest sits at the state Capitol. (WSMV file photo)

The motion to remove the bust of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state Capitol has failed.

Members of the state Capitol Commission panel voted against the measure 7-5 during a hearing on Friday.

If the motion had passed, it would have gone to the Tennessee Historical Commission for consideration.

If legislators still want to remove the statue, they will need to draft a bill.

Gov. Bill Haslam has spoken up several times calling for the statue's removal.

The bust sits outside the state House and Senate chambers in the Tennessee Capitol rotunda.

If the statue had been removed, it would have been moved to a museum.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.