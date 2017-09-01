Motion to remove Forrest bust from TN Capitol fails in panel hearing

Following controversy over the Confederate flag at the Capitol in South Carolina, Gov. Bill Haslam has spoken on a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest at the Tennessee Capitol.?More >>
Dozens of protesters gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday asking for the removal of the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.More >>
Event organizers decided to reschedule Friday's Live On The Green after flooding and storms hit Nashville on Thursday evening.More >>
Dozens of people in Goodlettsville had to evacuate after a campground was flooded with 5 feet of water.More >>
According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of the greater Nashville area received as much as 8.88 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.More >>
The flood waters have mostly receded around Davidson County, but dozens of people are now left cleaning up water damage inside their homes.More >>
Members of the state Capitol Commission panel voted against the measure 7-5 during a hearing on Friday.More >>
A Murfreesboro man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly vandalizing a mosque.More >>
Police said Ehitayehu Dessie admitted to starting the fire in her children's bedroom.More >>
The Hendersonville father who shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter inside their home last year has been sentenced to four years in prison.More >>
Thomas Mason, 23, was arrested on Thursday after an undercover investigation by the Kentucky State Police.More >>
Tennessee environment officials say the whole state now complies with federal air quality health standards for particle pollution.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
The circular eight-legged metallic object has puzzled beachgoers and was found just down the beach from Taylor Swift's house.More >>
The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.More >>
Irma was named as a tropical storm on Wednesday morning and by Thursday afternoon it had strengthened into a large Category 3 hurricane, with winds of 115 mph.More >>
The remnants of Hurricane Harvey arrived in the Midstate on Thursday, bringing heavy rains and prompting some tornado warnings.More >>
According to Metro Water Services, the massive 2010 floods in Nashville made city officials realize there was a great need for improved communication and easily accessible information during emergencies.More >>
Police say the boy, whose name they did not release, ran away from his home on Shipley Road around 7 p.m.More >>
Officials said the body of 51-year-old Barbara Lois Harris was discovered at a home in Summertown just before noon on Thursday.More >>
