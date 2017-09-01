Motion to remove Forrest bust from TN Capitol fails - WSMV Channel 4

Motion to remove Forrest bust from TN Capitol fails in panel hearing

Posted: Updated:
A bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest sits at the state Capitol. (WSMV file photo) A bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest sits at the state Capitol. (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The motion to remove the bust of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state Capitol has failed.

Members of the state Capitol Commission panel voted against the measure 7-5 during a hearing on Friday.

If the motion had passed, it would have gone to the Tennessee Historical Commission for consideration.

If legislators still want to remove the statue, they will need to draft a bill.

Gov. Bill Haslam has spoken up several times calling for the statue's removal.

The bust sits outside the state House and Senate chambers in the Tennessee Capitol rotunda.

If the statue had been removed, it would have been moved to a museum.

