Murfreesboro man indicted by federal grand jury for mosque vandalism

Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.

Hundreds of people came out to show their support for the Muslim community at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro on Tuesday night.

Hundreds gathered to show their support for the Muslim community in Murfreesboro. (WSMV)

A Murfreesboro man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly vandalizing a mosque.

Charles Dwight Stout III, 19, is charged with obstruction of justice.

Stout and another man are accused of placing bacon around an entrance and spray-painting profanity on the walls of the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro on July 10.

Federal authorities allege the ben were wearing Nazi gas masks during the crimes.

Stout is accused of destroying the clothing he was wearing that day and deleting the photographs of the vandalism.

"The tragic events in Charlottesville, VA, remind us of the devastating impact that acts of hate have on our communities and our neighbors," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith in a news release. "When we are confronted with acts of hate, it is incumbent upon every American to speak loudly and clearly that we will not tolerate such actions in America. Our reaction to such acts of hate speaks to who we are as individuals and as a society. Where those actions constitute federal crimes it is incumbent on federal authorities to vigorously investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of such heinous acts."

Stout surrendered to U.S. Marshals on Friday morning. He will be making an initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

If convicted, Stout could face up to 20 years in prison.

