Nashville mother charged with starting fire that killed toddler

A Nashville woman has been charged with aggravated arson after her child died in a fire at their apartment.

The fire ripped through the Stone Ridge Apartments on Piccadilly Row in the early morning hours of Aug. 7.

Police said Ehitayehu Dessie admitted to starting the fire in her children's bedroom.

In the arrest report, police said Dessie "set the house on fire because her family was treating her badly."

The 3-year-old was found dead by firefighters.

Dessie, along with her 5-year-old son and the children's father, were injured and taken to the hospital.

Seven families were displaced by the fires after their apartments were deemed uninhabitable.

