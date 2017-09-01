Hendersonville father sentenced to 4 years in daughter's death - WSMV Channel 4

Hendersonville father sentenced to 4 years in daughter's death

Timothy Batts testified in his own defense during the trial. (WSMV) Timothy Batts testified in his own defense during the trial. (WSMV)
The Hendersonville father who shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter inside their home last year has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Last month, a jury found Timothy Batts guilty on a weapons charge.

Batts was also charged with reckless homicide, but jurors could not agree on a verdict. He could be retried for that charge at a later time.

