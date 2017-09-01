Hendersonville father sentenced to 4 years in daughter's death

On Thursday, jurors found Timothy Batts guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and not guilty of tampering with evidence.

Timothy Batts testified in his own defense on Wednesday. (WSMV)

The Hendersonville father who shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter inside their home last year has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Last month, a jury found Timothy Batts guilty on a weapons charge.

Batts was also charged with reckless homicide, but jurors could not agree on a verdict. He could be retried for that charge at a later time.

