Friday's Live on the Green performances rescheduled for Sunday

Because of Tropical Storm Harvey-related flooding, Nashville's Live On The Green music festival lineup for Friday has been rescheduled for Sunday.

The show on Thursday evening was also canceled as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey moved through the area.

According to organizers, the event site will open at 12:30 p.m. and music will begin at 1:45 p.m.

Sheryl Crow will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Other artists confirmed to perform include Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, SHEL, Goodbye June, Ron Gallo and The Whistles & The Bells. An official updated schedule will be available soon at liveonthegreen.com.

Saturday's show will proceed as scheduled.

The event at Public Square Park is free to the general public, and VIP tickets are available for purchase.

VIP ticket holders for Friday's show will be honored on Sunday. Thursday's VIP ticket holders are offered access to the shows on Saturday or Sunday shows. If unable to attend, refunds will be made available.

