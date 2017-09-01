2nd night of Live On The Green canceled

Friday night's Live On the Green show has been canceled. (WSMV)

Nashville's Live On The Green music festival has been canceled for the second night in a row.

Thursday night's show was canceled as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey moved through the area.

Event organizers decided to cancel Friday's Live On The Green after flooding and storms hit Nashville overnight.

The event at Public Square Park is free to the general public, but VIP tickets are available for purchase.

VIP ticketholders for Thursday and Friday will be able to redeem their tickets for Saturday night's show.

If the ticketholder cannot come to the festival on Saturday, they will receive a refund.

The event organizers say they are trying to hold a make-up concert on Sunday, but it's not clear if that will happen or not.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.