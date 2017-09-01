Sept. 1 high school football schedule

Football schedule for Friday, Sept. 1. Some games have been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 2 because of weather conditions. Check with your school to confirm the game will be played.

Click here for results

Thursday's games

Beech 64, Glencliff 0

Cane Ridge 42, La Vergne 0

Sequatchie County 48, Cannon County 6

Friday’s games

Zion Christian at Clarksville Academy (Austin Peay), 4 p.m.

Friendship Christian at Grace Baptist, 6 p.m.

Mount Juliet Christian at Concord Christian, 6 p.m.

Ensworth at Knoxville Webb, 6:30 p.m.

Brentwood Academy at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Centennial at Independence, 7 p.m.

Coffee County at Blackman, 7 p.m.

Collinwood at Shoals (AL) Christian, 7 p.m.

Columbia Academy at Summertown, 7 p.m.

Cookeville at Warren County, 7 p.m.

Cornersville at Moore County, 7 p.m.

Cumberland County at Livingston Academy, 7 p.m.

Dickson County at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Donelson Christian at Ezell-Harding, 7 p.m.

Dyer County at Henry County, 7 p.m.

Forrest at Eagleville, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Ravenwood, 7 p.m.

Franklin County at Page, 7 p.m.

Goodpasture at Battle Ground Academy, 7 p.m.

Hendersonville at Station Camp, 7 p.m.

Huntland at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Jackson Christian at Davidson Academy, 7 p.m.

Jackson County at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.

Jo Byrns at Monterey, 7 p.m.

King's Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian, 7 p.m.

Lewis County at Loretto, 7 p.m.

Lewisburg, MS at Clarksville, 7 p.m.

Lincoln County at Columbia, 7 p.m.

McCallie at Montgomery Bell Academy, 7 p.m.

Mount Juliet at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Richland, 7 p.m.

Nashville Christian at Fayette Academy, 7 p.m.

Nolensville at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Perry County at McEwen, 7 p.m.

Red Boiling Springs at Gordonsville, 7 p.m.

RePublic at Clay County, 7 p.m.

Siegel at Riverdale, 7 p.m.

Smith County at Upperman, 7 p.m.

Smyrna at Christ Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Stone Memorial at DeKalb County, 7 p.m.

Summit at White County, 7 p.m.

Trousdale County at Watertown, 7 p.m.

Waverly at Grace Christian, 7 p.m.

Wayne County at Middleton, 7 p.m.

York Institute at Grundy County, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb Academy at Franklin Road Academy, 7:30 p.m.?

Saturday

Stratford at Father Ryan, 11 a.m.

Northeast vs. Kenwood (Austin Peay), 12 p.m.

East Nashville at Whites Creek, 1 p.m.

Pearl-Cohn at Giles County, 1 p.m.

Camden at Harpeth, 2 p.m.

Cascade at East Robertson, 2 p.m.

Houston County at Hickman County, 2 p.m.

Montgomery Central at Portland, 2 p.m.

Overton at Stewarts Creek, 2 p.m.

Lawrence County at Maplewood, 3 p.m.

Marshall County at Tullahoma, 3 p.m.

Antioch at McGavock, 4 p.m.

Gallatin at Hillsboro, 4 p.m.

Springfield at White House Heritage, 4 p.m.

Wilson Central vs. Rossview (Austin Peay), 4 p.m.

East Hickman at Scotts Hill, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier at Creek Wood, 7 p.m.

Cheatham County at Sycamore, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest vs. West Creek (Austin Peay), 7:30 p.m.

Stewart County vs. Fairview (Brentwood High), 7:30 p.m.

Postponed

Hunters Lane at Hillwood, rescheduled for Oct. 13

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.