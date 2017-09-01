Sept. 1 high school football schedule

Football schedule for Friday, Sept. 1. Some games have been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 2 because of weather conditions. Check with your school to confirm the game will be played.
Click here for results
Thursday's games
Beech 64, Glencliff 0
Cane Ridge 42, La Vergne 0
Sequatchie County 48, Cannon County 6
Friday’s games
Zion Christian at Clarksville Academy (Austin Peay), 4 p.m.
Friendship Christian at Grace Baptist, 6 p.m.
Mount Juliet Christian at Concord Christian, 6 p.m.
Ensworth at Knoxville Webb, 6:30 p.m.
Brentwood Academy at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.
Centennial at Independence, 7 p.m.
Coffee County at Blackman, 7 p.m.
Collinwood at Shoals (AL) Christian, 7 p.m.
Columbia Academy at Summertown, 7 p.m.
Cookeville at Warren County, 7 p.m.
Cornersville at Moore County, 7 p.m.
Cumberland County at Livingston Academy, 7 p.m.
Dickson County at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Donelson Christian at Ezell-Harding, 7 p.m.
Dyer County at Henry County, 7 p.m.
Forrest at Eagleville, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Ravenwood, 7 p.m.
Franklin County at Page, 7 p.m.
Goodpasture at Battle Ground Academy, 7 p.m.
Hendersonville at Station Camp, 7 p.m.
Huntland at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Jackson Christian at Davidson Academy, 7 p.m.
Jackson County at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.
Jo Byrns at Monterey, 7 p.m.
King's Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Loretto, 7 p.m.
Lewisburg, MS at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Lincoln County at Columbia, 7 p.m.
McCallie at Montgomery Bell Academy, 7 p.m.
Mount Juliet at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Richland, 7 p.m.
Nashville Christian at Fayette Academy, 7 p.m.
Nolensville at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Perry County at McEwen, 7 p.m.
Red Boiling Springs at Gordonsville, 7 p.m.
RePublic at Clay County, 7 p.m.
Siegel at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Smith County at Upperman, 7 p.m.
Smyrna at Christ Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Stone Memorial at DeKalb County, 7 p.m.
Summit at White County, 7 p.m.
Trousdale County at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Waverly at Grace Christian, 7 p.m.
Wayne County at Middleton, 7 p.m.
York Institute at Grundy County, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb Academy at Franklin Road Academy, 7:30 p.m.?
Saturday
Stratford at Father Ryan, 11 a.m.
Northeast vs. Kenwood (Austin Peay), 12 p.m.
East Nashville at Whites Creek, 1 p.m.
Pearl-Cohn at Giles County, 1 p.m.
Camden at Harpeth, 2 p.m.
Cascade at East Robertson, 2 p.m.
Houston County at Hickman County, 2 p.m.
Montgomery Central at Portland, 2 p.m.
Overton at Stewarts Creek, 2 p.m.
Lawrence County at Maplewood, 3 p.m.
Marshall County at Tullahoma, 3 p.m.
Antioch at McGavock, 4 p.m.
Gallatin at Hillsboro, 4 p.m.
Springfield at White House Heritage, 4 p.m.
Wilson Central vs. Rossview (Austin Peay), 4 p.m.
East Hickman at Scotts Hill, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier at Creek Wood, 7 p.m.
Cheatham County at Sycamore, 7:30 p.m.
Northwest vs. West Creek (Austin Peay), 7:30 p.m.
Stewart County vs. Fairview (Brentwood High), 7:30 p.m.
Postponed
Hunters Lane at Hillwood, rescheduled for Oct. 13
Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.