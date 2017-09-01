Logan County man charged with 20 counts of child sex crimes

A Murfreesboro man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly vandalizing a mosque.More >>
According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of the greater Nashville area received as much as 8.88 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.More >>
Police said Ehitayehu Dessie admitted to starting the fire in her children's bedroom.More >>
The Hendersonville father who shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter inside their home last year has been sentenced to four years in prison.More >>
Thursday night's show was canceled as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey moved through the area. Event organizers decided to cancel Friday's Live On The Green after flooding and storms hit Nashville overnight.More >>
Thomas Mason, 23, was arrested on Thursday after an undercover investigation by the Kentucky State Police.More >>
Tennessee environment officials say the whole state now complies with federal air quality health standards for particle pollution.More >>
A Chinese-born U.S. nuclear engineer who pleaded guilty to helping China build reactors using U.S. technology has been sentenced in Tennessee to two years in prison.More >>
Police say the boy, whose name they did not release, ran away from his home on Shipley Road around 7 p.m.More >>
The remnants of Hurricane Harvey arrived in the Midstate on Thursday, bringing heavy rains and prompting some tornado warnings.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
The circular eight-legged metallic object has puzzled beachgoers and was found just down the beach from Taylor Swift's house.More >>
The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.More >>
Irma was named as a tropical storm on Wednesday morning and by Thursday afternoon it had strengthened into a large Category 3 hurricane, with winds of 115 mph.More >>
According to Metro Water Services, the massive 2010 floods in Nashville made city officials realize there was a great need for improved communication and easily accessible information during emergencies.More >>
Officials said the body of 51-year-old Barbara Lois Harris was discovered at a home in Summertown just before noon on Thursday.More >>
