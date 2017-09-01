US nuclear engineer sentenced to 2 years for helping China

According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of Davidson County received as much as 8.88 inches within a 24-hour period.More >>
According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of Davidson County received as much as 8.88 inches within a 24-hour period.More >>
A Chinese-born U.S. nuclear engineer who pleaded guilty to helping China build reactors using U.S. technology has been sentenced in Tennessee to two years in prison.More >>
A Taiwan-born U.S. nuclear engineer who pleaded guilty to helping China build reactors using U.S. technology has been sentenced in Tennessee to two years in prison.More >>
Police say the boy, whose name they did not release, ran away from his home on Shipley Road around 7 p.m.More >>
Police say the boy, whose name they did not release, ran away from his home on Shipley Road around 7 p.m.More >>
The remnants of Hurricane Harvey arrived in the Midstate on Thursday, bringing heavy rains and prompting some tornado warnings.More >>
The remnants of Hurricane Harvey arrived in the Midstate on Thursday, bringing heavy rains and prompting some tornado warnings.More >>
Seth Rowland and Treon Harris had touchdown runs and Tennessee State came up with a huge defensive stand, ruining Georgia State's debut at the stadium formerly known as Turner Field with a 17-10 victory...More >>
Seth Rowland and Treon Harris had touchdown runs and Tennessee State came up with a huge defensive stand, ruining Georgia State's debut at the stadium formerly known as Turner Field with a 17-10 victory Thursday night.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
Officials said the body of 51-year-old Barbara Lois Harris was discovered at a home in Summertown just before noon on Thursday.More >>
Officials said the body of 51-year-old Barbara Lois Harris was discovered at a home in Summertown just before noon on Thursday.More >>
Hurricane Harvey is causing a major disruption to the fuel industry. In Middle Tennessee, drivers are already seeing an increase in prices at the pump.More >>
Hurricane Harvey is causing a major disruption to the fuel industry. In Middle Tennessee, drivers are already seeing an increase in prices at the pump.More >>
Great Smoky Mountains National Park will receive a $2.5 million upgrade to its radio communications systems in response to a fire in Tennessee that contributed to 14 deaths and millions of dollars of damage in November.More >>
Great Smoky Mountains National Park will receive a $2.5 million upgrade to its radio communications systems in response to a fire in Tennessee that contributed to 14 deaths and millions of dollars of damage in November.More >>
Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.More >>
Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.More >>