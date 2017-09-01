The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.

The 4WARN Weather Team produced this prediction of rainfall totals in Nashville. (WSMV)

Police chief sends out memo warning of flood-prone areas in Nashville

Flooding reported across Middle TN; Over 20 rescues conducted in Nashville

Flooding is being reported across many different parts of the Midstate, including Davidson County.

According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of the Nashville area received as much as 8.88 inches within a 24-hour period.

Metro officials say most watersheds are returning to normal levels, with the exception of Whites Creek, which remains at a moderate flood stage. Officials are also concerned about Browns Creek and Richland Creek.

A voluntary evacuation area has been established on West Hamilton Avenue, which is along Whites Creek.

Metro officials said there have not been any reports of injuries, deaths or missing persons.

#BREAKING Whites Creek swollen and rushing through back yards along Crouch Drive @WSMV pic.twitter.com/gBZOA4ZC4V — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) September 1, 2017

According to Nashville Deputy Fire Director William Swann, 20 to 25 rescues were conducted overnight. Around 40 people have been moved out of their homes to a shelter.

Several residents along the 1700 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. and Lewis Street asked for help. Several residents in Goodlettsville also asked for assistance.

A News 4 photographer helped a couple who was stuck in their car in floodwater near the intersection of 10th Avenue North and Herman Street in north Nashville.

A Red Cross shelter has been established at the First Baptist Church of Joelton at 7140 Whites Creek Pike. Service pets are allowed.

NES reports approximately 12,000 customers were experiencing power outage during the peak of the storm. Around 1,200 customers are still without power.

Metro Nashville Public Schools are closed on Friday because of the weather conditions and road closures.

OEM deactivated its Emergency Operations Center at 5 a.m.

The bottom of this home on west Hamilton Ave is under water. Tons of flooding in whites creek area this morning @WSMV pic.twitter.com/gHZiq6LfCQ — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) September 1, 2017

Crews with Metro Nashville Public Works have been responding to calls of downed trees across the county.

Below is a list of closed roads in Nashville, according to the NERVE website:

Lewis Street (Hart Street to Factory Street)

Vantage Way (French Landing Drive to Great Circle Road)

Murfreesboro Road (Volutee Boulevard to Wilson Boulevard)

Briggs Avenue (Old Hickory Boulevard to Hewlett Drive)

Nolensville Road (Haywood Lane to Providence Heights)

Nolensville Road (Woodycrest Drive to Carson Street)

Overton Lea Road (Lealand Lane to Tyne Boulevard)

Regent Drive at Anchorage Drive

Woodmont Boulevard (Woodmont Hall Place to Valley Forge)

Robin Hill Road (Vaughns Gap Road to Davidson Street)

Rolland Road (Bowling Avenue to S Wilson Boulevard)

Ponder Place (10th Avenue North to Athens Way)

#BREAKING 12 inches of rain in 12 hrs in parts of Davidson Co especially whites creek. Cars submerged along Crouch Dr @WSMV pic.twitter.com/OK0UcWPnOz — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) September 1, 2017



MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County officials say they have received 6 to 7.5 inches of rain throughout the county.

Approximately 3,800 people are without power, and numerous roads are closed due to high water.

A sinkhole has started to form on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near the exit for Rossview Road. TDOT crews are on the scene and are putting up cones in the area. The sinkhole may worsen as conditions continue.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the following roads and to seek alternate routes:

Thomas Street

Bagwell Road & Smith Brothers Lane

Crossland Avenue & Richardson Street

2000 block of Trenton Road

Highway 76 & Rosson Road

600 block of Salem Road

3100 block of Copper Creek Road

Talley Drive

Industrial Park Access Rd & Corporate Pkwy Blvd

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools are closed Friday. Twelve-month employees are being asked to report to work. Employees who cannot get to work are asked to contact their supervisor.

SUMNER COUNTY

Crews have responded to several swift water rescues calls in Sumner County since 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Flooding has specifically been reported in both Millersville and Goodlettsville.

Three water rescues were conducted in Millersville Friday morning. Two campgrounds in Millersville have been evacuated.

A landslide was reported on the 600 block of Flat Ridge Road off Tyree Springs Road. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office is on scene.

Below is a list of roads that are having issues in the area:

Williamson Road - High water

Tyree Springs Road & Flat Ridge Road - Roads closed after landslide

Penny Morris Road & Hollis Chapel Road (Portland/White House) - High water

