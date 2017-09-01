Flooding reported across Middle TN; Over 20 rescues conducted in Nashville

Flooding, road closures, rescues reported across Middle TN - WSMV Channel 4

Many areas along Whites Creek flooded, including West Hamilton Avenue. (WSMV) Many areas along Whites Creek flooded, including West Hamilton Avenue. (WSMV)
Flooding is being reported across many different parts of the Midstate, including Davidson County.

According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of the Nashville area received as much as 8.88 inches within a 24-hour period. 

Metro officials say most watersheds are returning to normal levels, with the exception of Whites Creek, which remains at a moderate flood stage. Officials are also concerned about Browns Creek and Richland Creek.

A voluntary evacuation area has been established on West Hamilton Avenue, which is along Whites Creek.

Metro officials said there have not been any reports of injuries, deaths or missing persons.

According to Nashville Deputy Fire Director William Swann, 20 to 25 rescues were conducted overnight. Around 40 people have been moved out of their homes to a shelter.

Several residents along the 1700 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. and Lewis Street asked for help. Several residents in Goodlettsville also asked for assistance.

A News 4 photographer helped a couple who was stuck in their car in floodwater near the intersection of 10th Avenue North and Herman Street in north Nashville.

A Red Cross shelter has been established at the First Baptist Church of Joelton at 7140 Whites Creek Pike. Service pets are allowed.

NES reports approximately 12,000 customers were experiencing power outage during the peak of the storm. Around 1,200 customers are still without power.

Metro Nashville Public Schools are closed on Friday because of the weather conditions and road closures.

OEM deactivated its Emergency Operations Center at 5 a.m.

Crews with Metro Nashville Public Works have been responding to calls of downed trees across the county.

Below is a list of closed roads in Nashville, according to the NERVE website:

  • Lewis Street (Hart Street to Factory Street)
  • Vantage Way (French Landing Drive to Great Circle Road)
  • Murfreesboro Road (Volutee Boulevard to Wilson Boulevard)
  • Briggs Avenue (Old Hickory Boulevard to Hewlett Drive)
  • Nolensville Road (Haywood Lane to Providence Heights)
  • Nolensville Road (Woodycrest Drive to Carson Street)
  • Overton Lea Road (Lealand Lane to Tyne Boulevard)
  • Regent Drive at Anchorage Drive
  • Woodmont Boulevard (Woodmont Hall Place to Valley Forge)
  • Robin Hill Road (Vaughns Gap Road to Davidson Street)
  • Rolland Road (Bowling Avenue to S Wilson Boulevard)
  • Ponder Place (10th Avenue North to Athens Way)


MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County officials say they have received 6 to 7.5 inches of rain throughout the county.

Approximately 3,800 people are without power, and numerous roads are closed due to high water.

A sinkhole has started to form on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near the exit for Rossview Road. TDOT crews are on the scene and are putting up cones in the area. The sinkhole may worsen as conditions continue.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the following roads and to seek alternate routes:

  • Thomas Street
  • Bagwell Road & Smith Brothers Lane
  • Crossland Avenue & Richardson Street
  • 2000 block of Trenton Road
  • Highway 76 & Rosson Road
  • 600 block of Salem Road
  • 3100 block of Copper Creek Road
  • Talley Drive
  • Industrial Park Access Rd & Corporate Pkwy Blvd

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools are closed Friday. Twelve-month employees are being asked to report to work. Employees who cannot get to work are asked to contact their supervisor.

SUMNER COUNTY

Crews have responded to several swift water rescues calls in Sumner County since 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Flooding has specifically been reported in both Millersville and Goodlettsville.

Three water rescues were conducted in Millersville Friday morning. Two campgrounds in Millersville have been evacuated.

A landslide was reported on the 600 block of Flat Ridge Road off Tyree Springs Road. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office is on scene.

Below is a list of roads that are having issues in the area:

  • Williamson Road - High water
  • Tyree Springs Road & Flat Ridge Road - Roads closed after landslide
  • Penny Morris Road & Hollis Chapel Road (Portland/White House) - High water

