At least 3 tornadoes confirmed during Thursday storms

Whites Creek in Nashville was one of the areas most affected by flooding. (WSMV) Whites Creek in Nashville was one of the areas most affected by flooding. (WSMV)
Many areas along Whites Creek flooded, including West Hamilton Avenue. (WSMV) Many areas along Whites Creek flooded, including West Hamilton Avenue. (WSMV)
The floodwaters damaged this home on Monticello Avenue in Goodlettsville. (WSMV) The floodwaters damaged this home on Monticello Avenue in Goodlettsville. (WSMV)
Crews are working to clean up a mudslide on Flat Ridge Road in Sumner County. (WSMV) Crews are working to clean up a mudslide on Flat Ridge Road in Sumner County. (WSMV)
A homeowner on Buena Vista Pike is cleaning up after the flooding. (WSMV) A homeowner on Buena Vista Pike is cleaning up after the flooding. (WSMV)
The remnants of Hurricane Harvey hit Middle Tennessee with a vengeance on Thursday night, causing road closures, power outages and flash flooding in several counties.

The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down on Thursday – one in the Bordeaux area of north Nashville, another near the Foxwood community of Nashville and the other near Mt. Pleasant in Maury county.

The Bordeaux area tornado is rated as an EF-1 with winds estimated at 95 mph and a track length of about three-quarters of a mile.

The Maury County tornado was an EF-1 with winds as high as 75 mph.

The Foxwood tornado was confirmed to be an EF-0.

TEMA confirms 18,000 people are still without power across the state. At the peak of the storm, that number reached 40,000 customers.

The storms prompted the closures of 20 school systems statewide, including Metro Nashville Public Schools.

The severe storms, which brought heavy rain and strong winds, caused 20 tornado warnings across West and Middle Tennessee.

TEMA says the State Emergency Operations Center remains activated in Nashville and is staffed by state employees, who will be monitoring the situation and stepping in to help local agencies if needed.

According to Nashville's Office of Emergency Management, some areas in Davidson County received as much as 8.88 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.

News 4 Meteorologist Daphne DeLoren predicts the Midstate could still get an additional half inch or inch of rain throughout the day on Friday. The areas north of Interstate 40 are expected to get more rain. The areas along the Tennessee-Kentucky border could get 2 to 4 more inches of rain.

Metro officials say most watersheds are returning to normal levels, with the exception of Whites Creek, which remains at a moderate flood stage. Officials are also concerned about Browns Creek and Richland Creek.

A voluntary evacuation area was established on West Hamilton Avenue, which is along Whites Creek.

NES reports approximately 12,000 customers were experiencing power outage during the peak of the storm. Around 1,000 customers are still without power.

The Nashville Fire Department said there have not been any reports of injuries, deaths or missing persons.

According to Nashville Deputy Fire Director William Swann, 20 to 25 rescues were conducted overnight. Around 40 people were moved out of their homes to a shelter.

Several residents along the 1700 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard and Lewis Street asked for assistance overnight.

At least 15 homes along Monticello Avenue, which is near Dry Creek in Goodlettsville, were evacuated.

Several people had to evacuate the Grand Ole RV Resort in Goodlettsville after floodwaters reached several feet.

A photographer for News 4 helped a couple who was stuck in their car in floodwater near the intersection of 10th Avenue North and Herman Street in north Nashville.

A Red Cross shelter has been established at the First Baptist Church of Joelton at 7140 Whites Creek Pike. Service pets are allowed.

Metro Nashville Public Schools are closed on Friday because of the weather conditions and flooding. All of Friday night's football games have been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Crews with Metro Nashville Public Works have been responding to calls of downed trees across the county.

Below is a list of closed roads in Nashville, according to the NERVE website:

  • Nolensville Road (Haywood Lane to Providence Heights)
  • Old Hickory Boulevard (Cane Ridge Road to Whittemore Lane)
  • Overton Lea Road (Lealand Lane to Tyne Boulevard)
  • Woodmont Boulevard (Woodmont Hall Place to Valley Forge)
  • Briggs Avenue (Old Hickory Boulevard to Hewlett Drive) 

Several events in Nashville have been postponed or changed:

  • The LST-325, a decommissioned World War II ship visiting Nashville, has had to move positions along the Cumberland River and will not be open to visitors on Friday. The ship hopes to reopen by Saturday. 
  • Live On The Green, a free concert at Public Square Park, has rescheduled its Friday concert to Sunday. Click here to read more.

CHEATHAM COUNTY

At least two boats were caught on camera smashing into a bridge in Cheatham County.

It happened around 10 a.m. Friday on Chapmansboro Road near the Sycamore Creek recreation area.

Cheatham County Director of Emergency Management Edwin Hogan said several people who live on the river have their own personal docks. He said the high, swift-moving water quickly carried away the boats and docks.

Hogan said no one was hurt. 

DICKSON COUNTY

Dickson County Fire & Rescue posted video of crews rescuing a driver from a submerged vehicle on Doug Hill Road.

GRUNDY COUNTY

Interstate 24 is shut down in both directions at the exit for Monteagle. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off Exit 134. Westbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 135.

HENDERSON COUNTY

Officials say 23 roads are closed due to flooding. Three roads are completely washed out.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Several trees and power lines were knocked down by high winds in Clarksville overnight.

Emergency management officials said Clarksville received between 6 to 7.5 inches of rain. The heavy rain caused flash flooding along the creeks and streams that flow into the rivers.

The Red River, at 37.6 feet, is already above flood stage. High water is threatening buildings in low areas near Kraft and College streets, which are near the Red River.

Electricity has been restored to over 500 customers. All gas, water and sewer systems are operating normally.

The following areas are closed:

  • Liberty Park
  • McGregor Park 
  • Swan Lake 
  • Mason Rudolph golf course
  • Clarksville Greenway
  • Billy Dunlop Park
  • Bel-Aire Park
  • Heritage Park
  • Barbara Johnson Park
  • Robert Clark Park
  • Burchett Park
  • Sherwood Forest Park
  • Coy Lacy Park
  • Trice Landing Park
  • Ashton Park
  • Dalewood Park
  • Burchwood Park
  • Crow Recreation Center

A sinkhole has formed on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near the exit for Rossview Road. TDOT crews are working to repair the issue. Two lanes remain open at this time. Officials say it may take several days to repair.

County officials said another sinkhole is affecting the 600 block of Vaughn Road.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools are closed Friday. Twelve-month employees are being asked to report to work. Employees who cannot get to work are asked to contact their supervisor.

SUMNER COUNTY

Crews responded to several swift water rescues calls starting at 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Flooding has specifically been reported in both Millersville and Goodlettsville.

Three water rescues were conducted in Millersville Friday morning. Two campgrounds in Millersville were also evacuated.

The heavy rain caused a mudslide on the 600 block of Flat Ridge Road off Tyree Springs Road on Friday morning. No homeowners were affected. Crews are hoping to be able to reopen the road within the next few hours.

Below is a list of roads that are having issues in the area:

  • Williamson Road - High water
  • Tyree Springs Road & Flat Ridge Road - Roads closed after landslide
  • Penny Morris Road & Hollis Chapel Road (Portland/White House) - High water

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Roads in Brentwood are said to be open and mostly passable.

In Franklin, Lewisburg Pike is closed between Thompson Alley and Eastern Flank Circle. The shoulders are washed out and guardrail and road repairs are needed. Work cannot begin until water levels recede. Traffic is being detoured via Mark Hatcher to Columbia Avenue.

The Fairview Police Department has released this information about road closures in the area:

  • Chester Road & Birch Bark Drive - CLOSED
  • 7300-7400 block of Horn Tavern Road - CLOSED
  • Sleepy Hollow Road - Passable, but use caution
  • Glenhaven Drive - Passable, but use caution
  • 7700 block of Cumberland Drive - Passable, but use caution 

The non-emergency phone number for Fairview Police Dispatch is 615-799-2435. If you have a life threatening emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

