Cookeville Police looking for missing 10-year-old boy - WSMV Channel 4

Cookeville Police looking for missing 10-year-old boy

Posted: Updated:
Cookeville Police released this photo of the 10-year-old boy who ran away from his Shipley Road home. (Source: Cookeville Police Department) Cookeville Police released this photo of the 10-year-old boy who ran away from his Shipley Road home. (Source: Cookeville Police Department)
COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Cookeville Police are asking for help in finding a runaway 10-year-old boy.

Police say the boy, whose name they have not released, ran away from his home on Shipley Road around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The boy is a 10-year-old white male who is 5'03" tall and weighs 143 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue super hero t-shirt, black sweatpants and bright yellow tennis shoes. He has ADHD and possibly has Asperger's syndrome.

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call Cookeville Police at 931-526-2125.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.