Cookeville Police looking for missing 10-year-old boy

Cookeville Police released this photo of the 10-year-old boy who ran away from his Shipley Road home. (Source: Cookeville Police Department)

Cookeville Police are asking for help in finding a runaway 10-year-old boy.

Police say the boy, whose name they have not released, ran away from his home on Shipley Road around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The boy is a 10-year-old white male who is 5'03" tall and weighs 143 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue super hero t-shirt, black sweatpants and bright yellow tennis shoes. He has ADHD and possibly has Asperger's syndrome.

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call Cookeville Police at 931-526-2125.

