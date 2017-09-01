10-year-old runaway from Cookeville found safe

According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of Davidson County received as much as 8.88 inches within a 24-hour period.More >>
According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of Davidson County received as much as 8.88 inches within a 24-hour period.More >>
A Chinese-born U.S. nuclear engineer who pleaded guilty to helping China build reactors using U.S. technology has been sentenced in Tennessee to two years in prison.More >>
A Taiwan-born U.S. nuclear engineer who pleaded guilty to helping China build reactors using U.S. technology has been sentenced in Tennessee to two years in prison.More >>
Police say the boy, whose name they did not release, ran away from his home on Shipley Road around 7 p.m.More >>
Police say the boy, whose name they did not release, ran away from his home on Shipley Road around 7 p.m.More >>
The remnants of Hurricane Harvey arrived in the Midstate on Thursday, bringing heavy rains and prompting some tornado warnings.More >>
The remnants of Hurricane Harvey arrived in the Midstate on Thursday, bringing heavy rains and prompting some tornado warnings.More >>
Seth Rowland and Treon Harris had touchdown runs and Tennessee State came up with a huge defensive stand, ruining Georgia State's debut at the stadium formerly known as Turner Field with a 17-10 victory...More >>
Seth Rowland and Treon Harris had touchdown runs and Tennessee State came up with a huge defensive stand, ruining Georgia State's debut at the stadium formerly known as Turner Field with a 17-10 victory Thursday night.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
Officials said the body of 51-year-old Barbara Lois Harris was discovered at a home in Summertown just before noon on Thursday.More >>
Officials said the body of 51-year-old Barbara Lois Harris was discovered at a home in Summertown just before noon on Thursday.More >>
Hurricane Harvey is causing a major disruption to the fuel industry. In Middle Tennessee, drivers are already seeing an increase in prices at the pump.More >>
Hurricane Harvey is causing a major disruption to the fuel industry. In Middle Tennessee, drivers are already seeing an increase in prices at the pump.More >>
Great Smoky Mountains National Park will receive a $2.5 million upgrade to its radio communications systems in response to a fire in Tennessee that contributed to 14 deaths and millions of dollars of damage in November.More >>
Great Smoky Mountains National Park will receive a $2.5 million upgrade to its radio communications systems in response to a fire in Tennessee that contributed to 14 deaths and millions of dollars of damage in November.More >>
Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.More >>
Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of Davidson County received as much as 8.88 inches within a 24-hour period.More >>
According to Metro's Office of Emergency Management, some parts of Davidson County received as much as 8.88 inches within a 24-hour period.More >>
The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.More >>
The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.More >>
The remnants of Hurricane Harvey arrived in the Midstate on Thursday, bringing heavy rains and prompting some tornado warnings.More >>
The remnants of Hurricane Harvey arrived in the Midstate on Thursday, bringing heavy rains and prompting some tornado warnings.More >>
The circular eight-legged metallic object has puzzled beachgoers and was found just down the beach from Taylor Swift's house.More >>
The circular eight-legged metallic object has puzzled beachgoers and was found just down the beach from Taylor Swift's house.More >>
Police say the boy, whose name they did not release, ran away from his home on Shipley Road around 7 p.m.More >>
Police say the boy, whose name they did not release, ran away from his home on Shipley Road around 7 p.m.More >>
According to Metro Water Services, the massive 2010 floods in Nashville made city officials realize there was a great need for improved communication and easily accessible information during emergencies.More >>
According to Metro Water Services, the massive 2010 floods in Nashville made city officials realize there was a great need for improved communication and easily accessible information during emergencies.More >>
Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.More >>
Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.More >>
Officials said the body of 51-year-old Barbara Lois Harris was discovered at a home in Summertown just before noon on Thursday.More >>
Officials said the body of 51-year-old Barbara Lois Harris was discovered at a home in Summertown just before noon on Thursday.More >>