10-year-old runaway from Cookeville found safe

Cookeville Police released this photo of the 10-year-old boy who ran away from his Shipley Road home. (Source: Cookeville Police Department) Cookeville Police released this photo of the 10-year-old boy who ran away from his Shipley Road home. (Source: Cookeville Police Department)
A child who reportedly ran away from his home in Cookeville on Thursday night has been found.

Police say the boy, whose name was not released, ran away from his home on Shipley Road around 7 p.m.

The child has ADHD and possibly Asperger’s syndrome.

No further details have been released.

