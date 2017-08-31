Local recycling company apologizes after several missed pickups

A local business owner is offering an apology for allowing bins of recycling to overflow for weeks in Williamson and Rutherford counties.

When customers couldn’t get answers or their money back, they called the News 4 I-Team for help.

Becky Matthews is getting used to the back and forth.

"I hate to have to deal with it but I want to recycle,” Matthews said.

It’s why she hired a company to pick up her recycling, until they simply stopped showing up.

"They've missed three in a row and people aren't hearing from them anymore,” Matthews said.

Customers like Matthews say All In One Recycling, a company with about 5,000 customers throughout Williamson and Rutherford counties, not only missed pickups but also aren’t giving customers refunds.

The I-Team has learned between May and August of this year, six complaints have been filed with the state, including one that says the company failed to pick up recycle in early to mid-April. It goes on to say the company did not return phone calls or respond to messages until mid-May.

All In One Recycling has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau.

"They said they would come the next Saturday. They didn't. I thought they would come the next recycling day. They didn't,” Matthews said. “So it just kept going on and on.”

Customers received an email in May from the company apologizing for the lack of customer service.

Since then they've continued to promise refunds for people month after month. The customers the I-Team has spoken with say they haven't received a dime.

"I have a few questions I’d like to ask someone inside,” said the I-Team’s Lindsay Bramson.

After the I-Team called several times and got no response, we went to the company in Murfreesboro to get answers.

“We're not answering questions right now,” one employee said.

But after that, the owner agreed to do answer our questions.

“Some customers tell us that money is still being taken from them. Is that the case?” Bramson asked.

“That should not be the case,” said owner Jeremy Harrison.

“We're sorry and we're going to make it right. If they're owed money and they want a refund then we're going to give them that, Harrison added.

The owner claims broken-down trucks and a shortage of employees are to blame for what he admits is bad customer service. But Harrison promised those who are owed money will get it.

"We're going and we're looking on a case-by-case basis, and if they are owed money they will be refunded their money” Harrison said.

“You expect for people to be responsible and if they're saying they’re going to provide a service for a certain fee that they do that,” Matthews said.

The I-Team has also learned there isn't any oversight when it comes to holding companies like All In One Recycling accountable. The state will take customers’ complaints but beyond that there isn't much else they can do right now.

