Woman found murdered in Lawrence County home

Authorities in Lawrence County are investigating a homicide.

Officials said the body of 51-year-old Barbara Lois Harris was discovered at a home in Summertown just before noon on Thursday.

Authorities believe Harris died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Howard Jason Stewart, 39, of Lena, MS, is considered a person of interest in this case.

Stewart is a white male with dark and gray hair. He is driving a white 2015 Dodge 1500, which is considered stolen from the victim.

Anyone with information on Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to call local authorities.

