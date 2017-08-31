Gas prices on the rise as a result of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey is causing a major disruption to the fuel industry.

In Middle Tennessee, drivers are already seeing an increase in prices at the pump.

On Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Tennessee was $2.15. At some Nashville stations on Thursday, a gallon of gas was now $2.65.

Nearly a dozen refineries on the Gulf Coast are out of commission because of Hurricane Harvey, and it will take time to get them back up and running.

That means gas deliveries will take longer than normal, and that means higher prices at the pump.

In any situation like this, officials tell people not to panic and rush to the pump to avoid unnecessary shortages.

AAA doesn’t expect gas prices to go back down until mid to late September.

Some people decided to go ahead and fill up Thursday to avoid paying more.

“I didn’t want to get running on fumes knowing that refineries are shutting down,” said Kelly Kraft.

“I decided to go ahead and fill up now in case they do decide to ship the prices up to three dollars, because the way it’s going, it’s looking like that right now,” said Tiffany Miller-Boss.

