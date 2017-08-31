Midstate prepares for heavy rains, possible flooding

The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.

The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.

The 4WARN Weather Team produced this prediction of rainfall totals in Nashville. (WSMV)

The 4WARN Weather Team produced this prediction of rainfall totals in Nashville. (WSMV)

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.

The Midstate is preparing for the remnants of Hurricane Harvey to bring heavy rains to the area beginning Thursday afternoon.

At the National Weather Service office in Old Hickory, teams of meteorologists have been tracking the upcoming storms all week.

In Nashville, the Office of Emergency Management and the water department held a press briefing Thursday to go over areas at risk of flooding.

Metro Water sent out crews earlier this week to clear out storm drains ahead of the storms. They have six extra people out Thursday monitoring drains.

“We’ve got six crews out today just checking inlets. We’ve taken them off of their regular storm water maintenance activities to focus on roadway inlets and ditches,” said Sonia Allman with Metro Water. “We also have rain routes where crews are going out to areas that historically have flash flooding incidents.”

Areas near creeks and rivers are at higher risk of flooding.

The National Weather Service says people north of Interstate 40 and west of Interstate 65 will probably see the most rainfall, in addition to in and around Nashville.

In Davidson County, there is a website for storm emergencies. It shows road closures and openings, as well as possible shelters. Click here for more information.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is advising people to monitor local news for updates on the forecast.

TEMA says don’t drive or walk through high water, and don’t try to move any downed power lines. Always contact your local power company to report the damage or call 911 if it’s an emergency.

Stay with News 4 for the latest 4WARN forecast.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.