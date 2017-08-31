Harvey hits home: Heavy rains, possible flooding in Middle TN

The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.

The 4WARN Weather Team produced this prediction of rainfall totals in Nashville. (WSMV)

Police chief sends out memo warning of flood-prone areas in Nashville

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.

Flooding possible as remnants of Harvey enter Middle TN

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey arrived in the Midstate on Thursday, bringing heavy rains and prompting some tornado warnings.

At the National Weather Service office in Old Hickory, teams of meteorologists have been tracking the upcoming storms all week.

In Nashville, the Office of Emergency Management and the water department held a press briefing Thursday to go over areas at risk of flooding.

The Nashville Emergency Operations Center was partially activated at 8 p.m. because of severe weather.

The Office of Emergency Management said Thursday night it is encouraging people in a neighborhood near Whites Creek between Tucker Road and Buena Vista Pike to evacuate.

Evacuation is not required, but Metro police officers will be going door to door encourage residents to leave the area.

Metro Water sent out crews earlier this week to clear out storm drains ahead of the storms. They have six extra people out Thursday monitoring drains.

“We’ve got six crews out today just checking inlets. We’ve taken them off of their regular storm water maintenance activities to focus on roadway inlets and ditches,” said Sonia Allman with Metro Water. “We also have rain routes where crews are going out to areas that historically have flash flooding incidents.”

Areas near creeks and rivers are at higher risk of flooding.

The National Weather Service says people north of Interstate 40 and west of Interstate 65 will probably see the most rainfall, in addition to in and around Nashville.

In Davidson County, there is a website for storm emergencies. It shows road closures and openings, as well as possible shelters. Click here for more information.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is advising people to monitor local news for updates on the forecast.

TEMA says don’t drive or walk through high water, and don’t try to move any downed power lines. Always contact your local power company to report the damage or call 911 if it’s an emergency.

Several school districts will be closed Friday because of the weather. Click here for a full list of school closings.

Thursday night's Live on the Green concert series was canceled due to the severe weather.

Tonight's event has been cancelled due to weather. — Live On The Green (@LiveOnTheGreen) August 31, 2017

OEM is responding at Grace Healthcare nursing home after water rushed in when Knight Road flooded. Residents are safe. pic.twitter.com/WoaeJS2qmQ — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) September 1, 2017

OEM checking out a nursing home on Knight Road and Green Lm across from Ewing Park Middle. Area almost completely flooded near White Creek pic.twitter.com/cunDIQPcGK — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) September 1, 2017

Rain got lighter for a few but then the sirens came back for 3rd time just now. Be safe if you're on the roads driving! #4WARN @WSMV pic.twitter.com/jK3ijF1VGP — Briona Arradondo (@BrionaWSMV) August 31, 2017

Heavy rain coming down in Nashville. This is on 1st Ave. Stay tuned to @WSMV for latest updates from @WSMVLisaSpencer & @PaulHeggenWSMV. pic.twitter.com/TDUMsFcBvt — Briona Arradondo (@BrionaWSMV) August 31, 2017

