Former Nashville Boy Scout leader sentenced to 18 years - WSMV Channel 4

Former Nashville Boy Scout leader sentenced to 18 years in prison

Posted: Updated:
Darrell Fisher (Source: WSMV file) Darrell Fisher (Source: WSMV file)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A former West Meade Boy Scout leader has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Darrell Fisher pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure on April 24.

Fisher, a former Metro teacher, was accused of sexually abusing several boys for several years.

During his sentencing hearing, the court heard testimony from three state witnesses, including one of the victims.

In his ruling, Judge Steve Dozier called the extent of Fisher's crimes "horrific."

The court decided that Fisher is a high risk and would not be likely to accept a treatment program.

As part of his sentence, Fisher will have to register as a violent sexual offender.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Former Nashville Boy Scout leader sentenced to 18 years in prisonMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.