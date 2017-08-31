On Monday morning, Darrell Fisher pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Former Boy Scout leader pleads guilty to charges

Former Nashville Boy Scout leader sentenced to 18 years in prison

A former West Meade Boy Scout leader has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Darrell Fisher pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure on April 24.

Fisher, a former Metro teacher, was accused of sexually abusing several boys for several years.

During his sentencing hearing, the court heard testimony from three state witnesses, including one of the victims.

In his ruling, Judge Steve Dozier called the extent of Fisher's crimes "horrific."

The court decided that Fisher is a high risk and would not be likely to accept a treatment program.

As part of his sentence, Fisher will have to register as a violent sexual offender.

