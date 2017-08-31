Judge denies motion to release Tad Cummins from prison

Federal prosecutors say it's up to former teacher Tad Cummins to request a move to another prison if he wants better access to his attorneys.

Federal prosecutors say it's up to former teacher Tad Cummins to request a move to another prison if he wants better access to his attorneys.

Tad Cummins claims he isn't being allowed to meet privately with attorneys

Tad Cummins claims he isn't being allowed to meet privately with attorneys

A judge denied a motion on Thursday that would have released Tad Cummins from federal custody until his trial.

Cummins is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student and taking her on a cross-country trip to California earlier this year.

The motion was denied because a change of attorney request was approved on Wednesday. Attorney Brent Horst will now represent Cummins.

The judge was unsure about whether the new attorney was going to continue with the motion, so it was denied.

Cummins' trial is scheduled to begin in January 2018.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.