TDOT to halt lane closures for Labor Day weekend

TDOT is working to make sure your Labor Day travel plans go more smoothly.

All lane closures on interstates and highways will be halted for the holiday weekend.

Crews will open up lanes at noon Friday and keep them open through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Thousands of drivers are expected to hit the roads across Tennessee for Labor Day weekend.

While the lanes will be open, construction crews will still be on site in many locations. Drivers are urged to obey the lowered speed limits in those areas or they could face fines.

Click here to get the latest travel information and view traffic cameras on the TDOT website. Drivers can also dial 511 on their landlines or cellphones.

