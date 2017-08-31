Jury deliberating in military equipment theft case

Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.More >>
Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.More >>
Two teens have been arrested after allegedly firing shots from a car in Clarksville. The incident happened on the 300 block of Ryder Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Two teens have been arrested after allegedly firing shots from a car in Clarksville. The incident happened on the 300 block of Ryder Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
TDOT is working to make sure your Labor Day travel plans go more smoothly. All lane closure activity on interstates and holidays will be halted for the holiday weekend.More >>
TDOT is working to make sure your Labor Day travel plans go more smoothly. All lane closure activity on interstates and holidays will be halted for the holiday weekend.More >>
A federal jury is deliberating the fate of a Tennessee man accused of conspiring with soldiers to steal sensitive military equipment and selling it to foreign buyers.More >>
A federal jury is deliberating the fate of a Tennessee man accused of conspiring with soldiers to steal sensitive military equipment and selling it to foreign buyers.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
Live On the Green's three-day finale kicks off Thursday night at Public Square Park. The free festival runs through Saturday night in downtown Nashville.More >>
Live On the Green's three-day finale kicks off Thursday night at Public Square Park. The free festival runs through Saturday night in downtown Nashville.More >>
Great Smoky Mountains National Park will receive a $2.5 million upgrade to its radio communications systems in response to a fire in Tennessee that contributed to 14 deaths and millions of dollars of damage in November.More >>
Great Smoky Mountains National Park will receive a $2.5 million upgrade to its radio communications systems in response to a fire in Tennessee that contributed to 14 deaths and millions of dollars of damage in November.More >>
As the devastation from Louisiana and Texas continues in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, people from around the country are doing their part to step up. Here's a look at some of the ways country music stars are helping with hurricane relief.More >>
As the devastation from Louisiana and Texas continues in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, people from around the country are doing their part to step up. Here's a look at some of the ways country music stars are helping with hurricane relief.More >>
The wreck happened on West Northfield Boulevard near Sulphur Springs Road just after 9 p.m. According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the driver of a Dodge Neon lost control and went into the eastbound lanes.More >>
The wreck happened on West Northfield Boulevard near Sulphur Springs Road just after 9 p.m. According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the driver of a Dodge Neon lost control and went into the eastbound lanes.More >>
The fire reportedly started in the kitchen of the house on West Smith Road.More >>
The fire reportedly started in the kitchen of the house on West Smith Road.More >>