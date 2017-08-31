3-day finale of Live On the Green kicks off Thursday

Live On the Green's finale is this weekend. (WSMV)

Live On the Green's three-day finale kicks off Thursday night in downtown Nashville.

The free festival runs through Saturday night at Public Square Park.

Guests can bring small blankets or beach towels, umbrellas and portable/collapsible chairs. Pets are allowed, as long as they are on a leash.

Below is a list of performers for each night.

THURSDAY

5:30 p.m. - Jonny P

6:15 p.m. - Iron & Wine (Main Stage)

7:30 p.m. - Carl Broemel

8 p.m. - Dispatch (Main Stage)

9 p.m. - Roots of A Rebellion

9:45 p.m. - John Butler Trio (Main Stage)

FRIDAY

5 p.m. - SHEL (Main Stage)

5:30 p.m. - The Whistles & The Bells

6:15 p.m. - Big Head Todd and the Monsters (Main Stage)

7 p.m.- Ron Gallo

7:45 p.m. - Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors (Main Stage)

8:45 p.m. - Goodbye June

9:30 p.m. - Sheryl Crow (Main Stage

SATURDAY

1 p.m. - Kids Fest with Mr. Steve

2:15 p.m. - Bahamas (Main Stage)

3 p.m. - Guthrie Brown

3:30 p.m. The Delta Saints (Main Stage)

4:15 p.m. Cordovas

5 p.m. The Record Company (Main Stage)

5:45 p.m. - Paper Route

6:30 p.m. - LP (Main Stage)

7:15 p.m. - The Voodoo Fix

8 p.m. - The Lone Bellow (Main Stage)

8:45 p.m. - Elliot Root

9:30 p.m. - Future Islands (Main Stage)

