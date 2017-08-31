Country music stars helping with Hurricane Harvey relief

As the devastation from Louisiana and Texas continues in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, people from around the country are doing their part to step up.

Here's a look at some of the ways country music stars are helping with hurricane relief.

ALAN JACKSON

AJ's Good Time Bar, which is owned by Alan Jackson, will be donating $1 for every item sold to the Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund administered through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The fundraiser begins Thursday and will run through Monday.

The four-story bar opened in May and is at the corner of 4th Avenue and Broadway.

"I've toured a lot over the years in east Texas, played the Houston Rodeo 23 times, and I hate to see what's happening down there. It's tough to watch ... and I can't imagine what my fans and all the people of Texas are going through ... and I hope this allows folks in Nashville to feel like they can do a little something to help," Jackson said.

CHRIS YOUNG

Chris Young has already pledged $100,000 to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.

The country star, who was recently invited to join the Grand Ole Opry, has also set up a GoFundMe account that has raised an additional $240,000.

"I have friends and family there and I'm almost certain my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the areas that was hardest hit by winds and flooding, but that's the least of my concerns. I'm worried about the people there - my friends, family and neighbors - and I want to help," said Young in a post on the website.

Click here to donate to Young's fund.

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

The country duo collected donations at their Nashville bar, FGL House, on Wednesday night.

The event also served as a viewing party for the premiere of their CMT Crossroads episode with the Backstreet Boys.

GEORGE STRAIT

It's not clear what George Strait's specific plans are yet, but the singer says he has something in the works. Strait says his family and friends have been affected by the storms.



LADY ANTEBELLUM

The trio was scheduled to play a show in Houston, which got canceled because of the hurricane.

The group played a show in Dallas and donated all the merchandise proceeds to hurricane relief funds.

MIRANDA LAMBERT

The singer's Mutt Nation Foundation has deployed to Texas to help rescue animals from flooded areas.

In just one day, the group was able to rescue 72 dogs, who are being transported to shelters across the country.

Mutt Nation Foundation is accepting donations at the following locations in the Nashville area:

Animalia

1973 New Highway 97 West, Franklin, TN 37064

Monday through Friday - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2340 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37069

Monday through Friday - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3206 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212

Monday through Friday - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to donate to the Mutt Nation Foundation.

