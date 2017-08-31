2 teens arrested in connection with shooting in Clarksville - WSMV Channel 4

2 teens arrested in connection with shooting in Clarksville

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Two teens have been arrested after allegedly firing shots from a car in Clarksville.

The incident happened on the 300 block of Ryder Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police tracked down the gold Monte Carlo involved in the shooting, which they say belongs to Dvone Corbin.

Corbin, along with a 16-year-old who was believed to have been the passenger, were both arrested.

Police said Corbin had marijuana on him and that it was also found inside the vehicle.

Corbin is charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $220,000.

The 16-year-old is charged with four counts of reckless endangerment and was taken to a detention facility.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 2 teens arrested in connection with shooting in ClarksvilleMore>>

  • Special

    Montgomery County news

    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.