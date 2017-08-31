2 teens arrested in connection with shooting in Clarksville

Two teens have been arrested after allegedly firing shots from a car in Clarksville.

The incident happened on the 300 block of Ryder Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police tracked down the gold Monte Carlo involved in the shooting, which they say belongs to Dvone Corbin.

Corbin, along with a 16-year-old who was believed to have been the passenger, were both arrested.

Police said Corbin had marijuana on him and that it was also found inside the vehicle.

Corbin is charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $220,000.

The 16-year-old is charged with four counts of reckless endangerment and was taken to a detention facility.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.