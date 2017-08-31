Woman killed, 4 injured in Murfreesboro crash

A Murfreesboro woman was killed in a head-on collision on Wednesday night.

The wreck happened on West Northfield Boulevard near Sulphur Springs Road just after 9 p.m.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the driver of a Dodge Neon lost control and went into the eastbound lanes, hitting a Hyundai Elantra.

One of the passengers in the Neon, 64-year-old Deborah Mansfield, was pronounced dead at Saint Thomas Rutherford. Another passenger was also injured.

The driver of the Neon, Kerhonda Lemacks, has non-critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver and passenger inside the Elantra both have non-critical injuries and were taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Charges have not been filed at this time.

