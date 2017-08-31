Franklin police officers to begin carrying Narcan

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen of the house on West Smith Road.More >>
Franklin police officers are now equipped with the newest drug to fight the opioid crisis. The department purchased 168 doses of Narcan for officers to use in the field.More >>
The Tennessee secretary of state's office says it has begun offering online voter registration.More >>
The driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students in November wants a judge to offer him probation and dismissal of his case.More >>
A Rutherford County School Resource Officer and 15-year veteran of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office was fired after allegedly assaulting a student.More >>
Volunteers from Tennessee are continuing to join the rescue efforts, including a group of 27 nurses from Nashville who just deployed to south Texas.More >>
Surveillance video shows the man leaving the store with the safe, believed to be about 100 pounds, before struggling with it and dropping it.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
The man accused of raping and murdering a 7-year-old Kentucky girl is expected to be in court Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating a burglary at the Shell gas station on Gallatin Pike North in Madison.More >>
A newly released video on YouTube shows a white car appearing from a wooded area and speeding toward the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday.More >>
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
An altercation before school at Columbia Central High School led to 13 students to be cited and four taken to juvenile detention, according to a news release.More >>
The man accused of raping and murdering a 7-year-old Kentucky girl is expected to be in court Thursday.More >>
The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood has created the “Nashville Statement,” stating that marriage is between one man and one woman.More >>
The plant lost power and its backup generators amid the flood, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.More >>
A Riverdale High School football player is recovering from surgery after breaking his femur during a game in Franklin on Friday night.More >>
