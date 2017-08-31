Franklin police officers to begin carrying Narcan

Franklin police officers are now equipped with the newest drug to fight the opioid crisis.

The department purchased 168 doses of Narcan for officers to use in the field.

The department also distributed the drug to work stations in areas known to be at risk.

Each officer is required to go through special training before they can carry the medicine.

Narcan can reverse an overdose in some cases, if given quickly and properly.

The department paid $6,300 for the nasal spray.

"A Franklin police officer who encounters a member of our community who is suffering from an opioid overdose might now be able to help save their life," said Chief Deborah Faulkner in a news release. "Officers from across the country have fallen victim themselves after unknowingly coming into contact with dangerous substances while conducting an investigation. This medication could help save the life of one of our police officers as well."

